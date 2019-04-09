|
The Rev. Stephenson was born on March 10, 1937 and passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019.
The Rev. Stephenson was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Norfolk and the USS John Hood, and a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve.
A fellowship memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. A Fellowship Memorial Service Friendship Baptist Church 5200 Newbys Bridge Road Richmond VA Victory Christian Church building fund 2850 Maidens Rd., P.O. Box 757 Goochland, VA 23063 (804) 556-5700 http://www.victorychristian.church/ Friendship Baptist Church building fund 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd Chesterfield, VA 23832 (804) 276-5803 https://www.friendshiprva.org/ 4240 Park Place Ct Glen Allen, VA 23060 (800) 227-2345 https://www.cancer.org.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Victory Christian Church building fund, 2850 Maidens Rd., P.O. Box 757, Goochland, Va. 23063, Friendship Baptist Church building fund or the .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 9, 2019