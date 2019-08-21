Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Waters


05/03/1930 - 08/17/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Waters Obituary
Joseph was born on May 3, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.

Joe was a graduate of St. Mary's School, Oneonta High School and Hartwick College, all located in Oneonta (New York), in addition to Albany State University.

The family will receive friends at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, August 24, 2019, 12 to 1 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends St. Michaels Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Glen Allen VA 23060 St. Michaels Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Glen Allen VA 23060 Parkinson's Foundation http://parkinson.org.

He was awarded the Hixon award for his contributions to the local Kiwanis Club in 1986.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.