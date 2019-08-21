|
|
Joseph was born on May 3, 1930 and passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019.
Joe was a graduate of St. Mary's School, Oneonta High School and Hartwick College, all located in Oneonta (New York), in addition to Albany State University.
The family will receive friends at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va., Saturday, August 24, 2019, 12 to 1 p.m. A Funeral Mass will follow at 1 p.m. The Family Will Receive Friends St. Michaels Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Glen Allen VA 23060 St. Michaels Catholic Church 4491 Springfield Road Glen Allen VA 23060 Parkinson's Foundation http://parkinson.org.
He was awarded the Hixon award for his contributions to the local Kiwanis Club in 1986.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Aug. 21, 2019