Obituary



LANZILLO, Joseph William; 61, of Mechanicsville, VA went to be with the Lord, Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Armand Joseph Lanzillo. Joseph is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Rita H. Lanzillo; one daughter, Jennifer Lanzillo; three grandchildren, KayLee, NataLee, and Amanda; his mother, Delores Lanzillo; brother, Mark Lanzillo; and three sisters, Teresa Ferrando, Diane Page, and Marie Lanzillo Stafford; and many other extended family and friends. Joseph entered the Marines as a drummer in the World's Finest Drum and Bugle Corp and after 20 years of faithful service he retired a Marine Corp. gunnery sergeant. He obtained his master's degree from Park College. He was a devoted family man who loved his country and the Lord. Joseph was an avid Patriot's football and Red Sox Baseball fan and he enjoyed playing golf. He was always laughing and joking and sharing his wonderful sense of humor with his loved ones. Not only did he love to dance and sing, but he was the one everyone turned to for a word of wisdom. He would ponder over questions until the Lord guided him to the perfect solution to a problem. His wisdom, humor, and loving embrace will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends from 10 – 11 am, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111; where a funeral service will be held at 11 am. Interment will follow at 2 pm at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA 22172. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Addison's Disease Foundation, 241 Camden Street, Slidell, LA 70461.







To send flowers to Joseph's family, please visit our floral section. Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 22, 2019