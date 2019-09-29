|
|
Josephine passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Josie was also very involved in volunteering at St. Edward School when her six children attended there through the '60s and '70s.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, Va., on Thursday, October 3, at 10:30 a.m. This will be preceded by visitation with the family beginning at 9 a.m. in the church narthex.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Westminster Canterbury Foundation.
