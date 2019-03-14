|
|
Josephine passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Josephine was a resident of North Carolina at the time of passing.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Robin Lester officiating. Interment will follow in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in E. ALVIN SMALL FUNERAL HOME-PETERSBURG on Mar. 14, 2019