Joshua Alexander Kochel

Joshua Alexander Kochel Obituary
Joshua passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Joshua was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Fenote Hiwot Beata LeMariam EOTC, 105 E. Pilkington Rd., Richmond. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Hanover Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 23, 2019
