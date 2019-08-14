|
Joshua was born on July 11, 1982 and passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23112 with Pastor Samuel Luke officiating. Interment, with full honors, will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville, Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 15, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or #Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Rd, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 14, 2019