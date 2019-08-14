Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Victory Tabernacle Church
11700 Genito Road
Midlothian, VA
Interment
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
10300 Pridesville, Road
Amelia Court House, VA
Joshua David Earley


Joshua David Earley Obituary
Joshua was born on July 11, 1982 and passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Road, Midlothian, Virginia 23112 with Pastor Samuel Luke officiating. Interment, with full honors, will follow at 1:00 p.m. Friday at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville, Road, Amelia Court House, Virginia 23002. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, Colonial Heights Chapel from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 15, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or #Mission 22, 17040 Pilkington Rd, Suite 200, Lake Oswego, OR 97035.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 14, 2019
