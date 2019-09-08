Home

Joshua Nathaniel Webb


01/12/1974 - 09/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joshua Nathaniel Webb Obituary
Joshua was born on January 12, 1974 and passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

He graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, where he played golf and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located at 11220 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. Interment to follow immediately thereafter in Mount Vernon Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 8, 2019
