Joshua was born on January 12, 1974 and passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.
He graduated from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, where he played golf and was a member of Alpha Delta Phi fraternity.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12 at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at Mount Vernon Baptist Church, located at 11220 Nuckols Rd, Glen Allen, Virginia 23059. Interment to follow immediately thereafter in Mount Vernon Memorial Park.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Sept. 8, 2019