Joy was born on February 25, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.
Joy was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 16th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Gene Parton officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 15th from 4-8:00PM and again on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at 10:00AM.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 14, 2019