Home

POWERED BY

Services
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Balthrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Balthrop


02/25/1946 - 04/13/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joy Balthrop Obituary
Joy was born on February 25, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Joy was a resident of Pleasant View, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 16th, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Bro. Gene Parton officiating. Burial will follow at EverRest of Cheatham Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, April 15th from 4-8:00PM and again on Tuesday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at 10:00AM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to and may be sent in care of Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now