|
|
Joyce passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Joyce graduated from Goochland High School in 1959.
During her career, she held a variety of positions, including Secretary to the United States Army Missile Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.
The family will receive friends Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Holly Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 23, 2019