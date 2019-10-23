Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ann Ware Hicks

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce Ann Ware Hicks Obituary
Joyce passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.

Joyce graduated from Goochland High School in 1959.

During her career, she held a variety of positions, including Secretary to the United States Army Missile Command in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

The family will receive friends Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Holly Grove Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Chesterfield Chapel on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.