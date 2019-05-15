|
|
Joyce was born on September 3, 1936 and passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Joyce was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
Joyce attended Longwood College and the Medical College of Virginia earning her radiology technician certification.
Family and friends are invited for viewing at their leisure at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 at the Bain Family Farm 19509 Bain Road Dinwiddie, Va. 23841, service and interment will immediately follow at the Bain Family Cemetery.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 15, 2019