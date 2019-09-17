Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Joyce Batts


12/17/1936 - 09/16/2019
Joyce Batts Obituary
Joyce was born on December 17, 1936 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 19th, at 1:00PM at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View with Dr. David Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Stewart Family cemetery in Ashland City with Ricky Boyd, Robert Harris, Danny Young, Jason Dietsch, Eric Dietsch, and Danny Dietsch serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 2-8:00PM and again on Thursday from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.

If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to any Hospice of one's choice.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Sept. 17, 2019
