Banton, Joyce Laverne Conway, age 86, of Henrico, passed away peacefully at home on March 13, 2019. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, Mrs. Banton was preceded in death by her parents James and Janie Conway and her husband of 48 years, Lindberg P Banton. She is survived by her son Michael and his wife Sharon, granddaughter Sarah Blumling and her husband Alan, great grandchildren Taylor and Charlie Jean, sisters Gwen Neville and her husband Bob and Phyllis Hunt, along with many nephews and nieces. Joyce was employed in the data processing department at The Federal Reserve Bank, Richmond for over 25 years. Mrs. Banton was Past Royal Matron of Ruth Chapter No. 8, Order of the Eastern Star and Past Matron and Royal Grand Matron of Virginia Court No. 1, Order of the Amaranth. She was a cherished member of the Eastern Star for over 60 years and the Amaranth for over 40 years whereby she achieved Life Time Memberships based upon her dedicated service. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Woody's Funeral Home, 1771 N Parham Road. A brief graveside service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park, Patterson Avenue at 11:00, Tuesday March 19, 2019. The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Bon Secours Home Health, Christy Bare and Bon Secours Hospice, Kim Hobson and Mary Toombs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice of Richmond.