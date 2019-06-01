Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Elaine Walker


02/18/1931 - 05/25/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Elaine Walker Obituary
Joyce was born on February 18, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Joyce was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.

As she reflected on her life, she appreciated that "God had a plan and took care of me." A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Belle Meade United Methodist Church in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Joyce's honor to the United Methodist Women's Toma Dachi Circle at Belle Meade UMC (121 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205) or to Shady Grove UMC (8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111).
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now