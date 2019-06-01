|
Joyce was born on February 18, 1931 and passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Joyce was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
As she reflected on her life, she appreciated that "God had a plan and took care of me." A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Belle Meade United Methodist Church in Nashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Joyce's honor to the United Methodist Women's Toma Dachi Circle at Belle Meade UMC (121 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205) or to Shady Grove UMC (8209 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111).
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on June 1, 2019