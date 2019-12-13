|
Obituary
GILLELAND, Joyce Huffman; 86, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John B. "J.B." Gilleland, Jr. Joyce is survived by 4 sons, Jack (Donna), Jerry (Heidi), Joe (Melinda), Michael (Patti); 7 grandchildren, Max, Joshua, Jenna, L.J., Whitney, Zachary and Madison; 5 siblings, Carolyn, Kenneth, Judy, Marybeth and Rick. Joyce graduated from Madison College. She was a long-time member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church. Joyce retired from Central Fidelity Bank after many years of service. The family will receive friends, Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3 – 5 and 6 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Memorial Service will be held, 1 pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Chamberlayne Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, VA 23227. A Graveside Service will be held, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.
