"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gilleland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce (Huffman) Gilleland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce (Huffman) Gilleland Obituary
Obituary

GILLELAND, Joyce Huffman; 86, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, John B. "J.B." Gilleland, Jr. Joyce is survived by 4 sons, Jack (Donna), Jerry (Heidi), Joe (Melinda), Michael (Patti); 7 grandchildren, Max, Joshua, Jenna, L.J., Whitney, Zachary and Madison; 5 siblings, Carolyn, Kenneth, Judy, Marybeth and Rick. Joyce graduated from Madison College. She was a long-time member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church. Joyce retired from Central Fidelity Bank after many years of service. The family will receive friends, Monday, December 16, 2019 from 3 – 5 and 6 – 8 pm, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A Memorial Service will be held, 1 pm, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Chamberlayne  Baptist Church, 215 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, VA 23227. A Graveside Service will be held, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.



To send flowers to Joyce's family, please visit our floral section.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
Download Now