Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Joyce Hawkins

Joyce Hawkins Obituary
Joyce passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Joyce was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

Entombment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Forest Lawn Cemetery 4000 Pilots Lane Richmond VA 23222 Biltmore Baptist Church 1300 New York Avenue Glen Allen, VA 23060 (804) 266-6480 http://www.biltmorechurch.org.

Please make donations to Biltmore Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 21, 2019
