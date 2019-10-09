|
|
Joyce passed away in October 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the St. Marks United Methodist Church, 7721 Hungarytown Road, Crewe, VA 23930. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com Video: Image: Candle 1 Candle 2 Candle 3 Candle 4 Please keep my message private Confirm: American Legion Blackstone Chamber of Commerce Central District Funeral Directors Association Masonic Lodge Funeral Planning and Grief Resources.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 9, 2019