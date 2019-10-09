Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Marks United Methodist Church,
7721 Hungarytown Road
Crewe, VA
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marks United Methodist Church,
7721 Hungarytown Road
Crewe, VA
Joyce Louise Haase

Joyce Louise Haase Obituary
Joyce passed away in October 2019.

Joyce passed away in October 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11 A.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the St. Marks United Methodist Church, 7721 Hungarytown Road, Crewe, VA 23930. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the church service.
Published in Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone on Oct. 9, 2019
