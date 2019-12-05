|
|
Joyce was born on June 24, 1930 and passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Believers Christian Fellowship 8400 Wells Rd, Ford, VA 23850 Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 5, 2019