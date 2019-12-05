Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Murdock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Murdock


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Marie Murdock Obituary
Joyce was born on June 24, 1930 and passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.

Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Believers Christian Fellowship 8400 Wells Rd, Ford, VA 23850 Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -