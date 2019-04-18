Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Joyce Matthews Obituary
Joyce passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Joyce was a resident of Deltaville, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday (today), April 18, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, in Maury Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224 Richmond SPCA 2519 Hermitage Road Richmond, VA US 23220 (804)-643-6785 www.richmondspca.org.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local SPCA.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 18, 2019
