Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
804-427-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation - Mechanicsville
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Memorial Park
Joyce (Smith) Mooney Obituary
Mooney, Joyce; 81 Mechanicsville, VA passed away August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine C. Lowry and her stepfather Ernest "Dutch" Lowry. Joyce is survived by Ken, her husband of 64 years; her three sons, Billy (Tammy), Richard (Lynda) and Joe (Valerie); her grandsons, Lee (Amy), William, and Carter; her granddaughters, Katie, Ashton, Casey, and Cara; her great grandson, John; and her devoted cousin Brenda. Joyce loved to play bingo and spend time on the Rappahannock fishing and crabbing. She was a long-time member of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. The family will receive friends on Sunday September 1, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park, Tuesday, September 3, 2019  at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 114 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
Published in Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Aug. 28, 2019
