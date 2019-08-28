|
|
Mooney, Joyce; 81 Mechanicsville, VA passed away August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine C. Lowry and her stepfather Ernest "Dutch" Lowry. Joyce is survived by Ken, her husband of 64 years; her three sons, Billy (Tammy), Richard (Lynda) and Joe (Valerie); her grandsons, Lee (Amy), William, and Carter; her granddaughters, Katie, Ashton, Casey, and Cara; her great grandson, John; and her devoted cousin Brenda. Joyce loved to play bingo and spend time on the Rappahannock fishing and crabbing. She was a long-time member of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. The family will receive friends on Sunday September 1, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 114 North Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.
