Joyce Powers Braddy


06/24/1943 - 10/14/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joyce Powers Braddy Obituary
Mrs. Braddy was born on June 24, 1943 and passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019.

A funeral service will be conducted Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1:00 P.M in New Hope Christian Church, Danieltown, 742 New Hope Rd., Alberta, Va. 23821 with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the South Hill Baseball Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 28, South Hill, Va.
