FLAGG, Joyce Walton Wright, 90, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Joyce was born March 4, 1929 in Caroline County to the late Christine and Fred Wright. She was married to Welford D. Flagg Jr. for 54 years until his death in 2002. Joyce was preceded in death by her son Kevin D. Flagg. She is survived by her son Bryan W. Flagg, her daughter in law, Terri Beazley Flagg, her grandsons Justin Flagg and his wife Bonnie and Jonathan Flagg and his wife Taylor and her three great grandchildren, Richie, Walton and Parker. She is also survived by Sharlene Mitchell. She attended college at The Fredericksburg State Normal School. Joyce had a long career as a businesswoman working in the accounting field at Stanley Construction and Best Products and for the Virginia Department of Transportation. In l988 she joined the health care field working at Virginia Physicians for 28 years until she retired at the age of 87. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The family will receive friends from 6pm - 8pm on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Nelsen Funeral Home - 412 S Washington Hwy., Ashland, VA 23005. Published in Nelsen Funeral Home - Ashland on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary