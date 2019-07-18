|
Juanita was born on June 3, 1934 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Juanita was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.
In 1953, she graduated from Hermitage High School in Glen Allen, VA.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 Bliley's - Staples Mill. Interment at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Bliley's - Staples Mill 8510 Staples Mill Road Richmond VA 23228 Westhampton Memorial Park 10000 Patterson Avenue Richmond VA 23233 Hunton Baptist Church 11660 Greenwood Road Glen Allen VA.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 18, 2019