Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
5:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
Juanita Cirillo Obituary
Juanita was born on June 3, 1934 and passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Juanita was a resident of Glen Allen, Virginia at the time of passing.

In 1953, she graduated from Hermitage High School in Glen Allen, VA.

In 1953, she graduated from Hermitage High School in Glen Allen, VA.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 Bliley's - Staples Mill. Interment at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Avenue.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on July 18, 2019
