Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Showalter Martin


01/03/1934 - 05/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Showalter Martin Obituary
Juanita was born on January 3, 1934 and passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Juanita was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.

She was born in Iron Gate, VA on January 3, 1934 and grew up in Clifton Forge, VA, where she graduated from Clifton Forge High School in 1952.

A service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23831. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now