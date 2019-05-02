|
Juanita was born on January 3, 1934 and passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
Juanita was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
She was born in Iron Gate, VA on January 3, 1934 and grew up in Clifton Forge, VA, where she graduated from Clifton Forge High School in 1952.
A service will be held, 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA 23831. The family will receive friends, one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on May 2, 2019