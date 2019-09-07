"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Judith Allen Broaddus

Judith Allen Broaddus Obituary
Judith was born on February 5, 1940 and passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Carmel Baptist Church in Ruther Glen. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel Baptist Church or to a .
Published in Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel on Sept. 7, 2019
