Bennett Funeral Home-Hanover Chapel
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
(804) 746-8665
Judith Baker Nelson


12/16/1950 - 05/05/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Baker Nelson Obituary
Judith was born on December 16, 1950 and passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Judith was a resident of Mechanicsville, Virginia at the time of passing.

After graduating from Wallingford High School and James Madison University in 1973, she married Robert and called Arlington, Virginia home starting in 1976.

We will receive family and friends from 6 to 8 PM, on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8104 Lee Davis Road. A memorial service will be held at The Catholic Church of the Redeemer in Mechanicsville on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 AM, followed by interment in Hollywood Cemetery and a reception in Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond Bon Secours Health System or the VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Published in Bennett Funeral Home-Central Chapel on May 7, 2019
