Judith was born on January 8, 1948 and passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Judith was a resident of Chester, Virginia at the time of passing.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Chester Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Chesterfield Professional Firefighters Charitable Foundation (CPFFCF), P.O. Box 812, Chesterfield, VA 23832.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Mar. 19, 2019