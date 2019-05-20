|
Judy passed away in May 2019.
Judy was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, Va. 23120, followed by a funeral ceremony at 3 p.m. Interment to follow in Skinquarter Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Skinquarter Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, https://www.sqbc.org/giving.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 20, 2019