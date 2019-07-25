Home

Julia Ann Leys


07/11/1940 - 07/24/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Ann Leys Obituary
Julia was born on July 11, 1940 and passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Calvary's Love Ministries, 118 S. 11th Ave. Hopewell, VA 23860. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. A committal service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com JUL 28. 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM (EDT) Calvary's Love Ministry 118 S. 11th Ave. Hopewell, VA, 23860 JUL 28. 3:00 PM (EDT) Calvary's Love Ministry 118 S. 11th Ave. Hopewell, VA, 23860 JUL 29. 3:00 PM (EDT) Blandford Cemetery 319 S. Crater Rd Petersburg, VA, 23805 Burial begins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Love Ministries to support their mission work or to in memory of Julia Leys.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on July 25, 2019
