Julia passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Julia was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 27 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through Julia's memorial page www.inmemof.org/julia-callaway
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 25, 2019