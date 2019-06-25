"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
|
Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service
6500 IRON BRIDGE RD
Richmond, VA 23234
804-275-7828
More Obituaries for Julia Callaway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia B. Callaway

Julia B. Callaway Obituary
Julia passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Julia was a resident of Henrico, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, June 27 at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. N. Chesterfield, VA 23234.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through Julia's memorial page www.inmemof.org/julia-callaway
Published in Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service on June 25, 2019
