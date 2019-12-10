Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sts.
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Karp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Karp


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Julia Karp Obituary
Julia was born on March 30, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

She was passionate about her volunteer knitting activities with "From the Heart." Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Sts. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "From the Heart,.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -