Julia was born on March 30, 1927 and passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
She was passionate about her volunteer knitting activities with "From the Heart." Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 12, with a Trisagion Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Sts. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "From the Heart,.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Dec. 10, 2019