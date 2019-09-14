Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Julia Moslak Samuels


1921 - 2019
Julia Moslak Samuels Obituary
Julia was born on October 29, 1921 and passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Samaritan Fund at the Hermitage, 5101 Cox Rd., Suite 225, Glen Allen, VA 23060 or by calling (804) 474-8700 for additional information about the Samaritan Fund.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 14, 2019
