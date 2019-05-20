Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Jullie Bohannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jullie Hudson Bohannon


02/01/1943 - 05/18/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jullie Hudson Bohannon Obituary
Mrs. Bohannon was born on February 1, 1943 and passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Mrs. Bohannon was a resident of Kenbridge, Virginia at the time of passing.

A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. at the funeral home. 1st Place in Reader's Choice for Funeral Service (10 years running).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad Inc., 915 E. 5th Ave., Kenbridge, Va. 23944 or the Victoria Fire and Rescue, 1421 Main St. , Victoria , Va. 23974.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
Download Now