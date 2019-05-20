|
Mrs. Bohannon was born on February 1, 1943 and passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Mrs. Bohannon was a resident of Kenbridge, Virginia at the time of passing.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The Family will receive friends Wednesday from 7:00 to 8:30 P.M. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad Inc., 915 E. 5th Ave., Kenbridge, Va. 23944 or the Victoria Fire and Rescue, 1421 Main St. , Victoria , Va. 23974.
Published in Crowder-Hite-Crews on May 20, 2019