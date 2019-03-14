Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for June Bonham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Bonham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Bonham Obituary
June passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

June was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.

She was a graduate of John Marshall High School, was an avid reader and made the best vinegar pie in 16 counties.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in Maury Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224 Richmond Animal League 11401 International Dr. N. Chesterfield, VA 23236 (804) 379-0046 www.ral.org Westover Hills Branch Library 1408 Westover Hills Blvd Richmond, VA 23225 (804) 646-8833 https://rvalibrary.org.

Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now