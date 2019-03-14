|
|
June passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
June was a resident of Richmond, Virginia at the time of passing.
She was a graduate of John Marshall High School, was an avid reader and made the best vinegar pie in 16 counties.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in Maury Cemetery. The Family Will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Maury Cemetery 2700 Maury Street Richmond VA 23224 Richmond Animal League 11401 International Dr. N. Chesterfield, VA 23236 (804) 379-0046 www.ral.org Westover Hills Branch Library 1408 Westover Hills Blvd Richmond, VA 23225 (804) 646-8833 https://rvalibrary.org.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Mar. 14, 2019