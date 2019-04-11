Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for June Cahoon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Cahoon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

June Cahoon Obituary
June passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

June was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, VA 23120. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The Family will Receive Friends Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Skinquarter Baptist Church 6900 Moseley Road Moseley VA Skinquarter Baptist Church Cemetery 6900 Moseley Rd. Moseley VA 23120 Skinquarter Baptist Church 6900 Moseley Rd. Moseley, VA 23120 www.sqbc.org.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Skinquarter Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now