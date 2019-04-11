|
|
June passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
June was a resident of Moseley, Virginia at the time of passing.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Skinquarter Baptist Church, 6900 Moseley Rd., Moseley, VA 23120. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Skinquarter Baptist Church.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Apr. 11, 2019