June passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in February 1950 and attended Longwood College.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 19, at First Baptist Church, 2907 Monument Ave. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Interment will be private in Hollywood Cemetery. Family Will Receive Friends First Baptist Church (Richmond) 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond VA 23220 First Baptist Church (Richmond) 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond VA 23220 First Baptist Community Missions Fund 2709 Monument Avenue Richmond, Virginia 23220 (804) 355-8637 https://www.fbcrichmond.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the First Baptist Community Missions Fund, 2709 Monument Ave, Richmond, Va. 23220.
