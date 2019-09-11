Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Kennedy Wilkins


10/09/1957 - 09/07/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Kennedy Wilkins Obituary
Karen was born on October 9, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23228.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.