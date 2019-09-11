|
|
Karen was born on October 9, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23228.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 11, 2019