J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
Karen Kennedy Wilkins Obituary
Karen was born on October 9, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be donated to the , 1622 E. Parham Rd. Richmond, VA 23228.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. on Sept. 11, 2019
