Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karene Newman Obituary
Karene was born on January 25, 1955 and passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Karene was a resident of Clarksville, Tennessee at the time of passing.

Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Wednesday, July 17th, at 11:00AM with Bro. Randy Riggs officiating. Burial will follow in Goodsprings Cemetery with Keith Hogue,Daniel Hogue,Joshua Hogue,Justin Bracey,and Mike Binkley serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday, from 4-8:00PM and again on Wednesday from 10:00AM until the hour of service at 11:00AM.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on July 15, 2019
