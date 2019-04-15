|
|
Karl was born on September 13, 1934 and passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Karl was a resident of Hendersonville, Tennessee at the time of passing.
Mr. DeKnoblough's family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17 from 11:00 A.M. until his Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 P.M. at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Hendersonville. Services will be conducted by Rev. Jeff DeWees. Interment will follow in Beech Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Apr. 15, 2019