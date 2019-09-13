Home

Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
Karnelle (Connie) Branch

Karnelle (Connie) Branch Obituary
Karnelle passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, at Central Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member and active in her Sunday school class and other committees. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va.
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Sept. 13, 2019
