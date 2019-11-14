|
|
Karolina was born on April 14, 1946 and passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019, 5 to 7 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Rosary service will take place at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on Nov. 14, 2019