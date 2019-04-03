Home

05/26/1924 - 04/01/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine was born on May 26, 1924 and passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Katherine was a resident of Petersburg, Virginia at the time of passing.

In-lieu of flowers donations may be made to Petersburg Home for Ladies Fellowship Fund, 311 S. Jefferson St. Petersburg, VA 23803; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 201 Walnut Blvd. Petersburg, VA 23805; or the Foundation Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Dr. Suite 100, Columbia MD 21046.
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on Apr. 3, 2019
