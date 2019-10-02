Home

Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View
6316 Highway 41A
Pleasant View, TN 37146
(615) 746-4433
Katherine Eaton


03/26/1916 - 09/30/2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine Eaton Obituary
Katherine was born on March 26, 1916 and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Burial will follow in the Elmwood Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm. Celebration of Life Service begins.

If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Denson Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Published in Austin and Bell Funeral Home Pleasant View - Pleasant View on Oct. 2, 2019
