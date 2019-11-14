Home

Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA 23294
804-404-8234
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Cool Springs Baptist Church
9283 Atlee Station Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
View Map
Katherine Elizabeth Johnson


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Katherine Elizabeth Johnson Obituary
Katherine passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Katherine Elizabeth Johnson - Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Katherine Elizabeth Johnson Affinity Funeral Service | Richmond VA Funeral Home Katherine Elizabeth Johnson Affinity Funeral Homes 2019-11-13T15:03:20-05:00 In Loving Memory Katherine Elizabeth Johnson October 9, 1996-November 10, 2019 Katherine Elizabeth Johnson, 23 of Glen Allen, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Cool Springs Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116, on Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 14, 2019
