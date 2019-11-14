|
Katherine passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Katherine Elizabeth Johnson
October 9, 1996-November 10, 2019

Katherine Elizabeth Johnson, 23 of Glen Allen, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Cool Springs Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Rd, Mechanicsville, VA 23116, on Saturday, November 16, at 2:00 pm. Arrangements by Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel.
Published in Affinity Funeral Service on Nov. 14, 2019