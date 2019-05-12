Home

Katherine Harris

Katherine Harris Obituary
Katherine passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Katherine was a resident of Midlothian, Virginia at the time of passing.

The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield. Public Visitation Bliley's - Chippenham 6900 Hull Street Road Richmond VA 23224 Graveside Ceremony Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road Chesterfield VA 23832 P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 .

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , .
Published in Bliley's Funeral Homes on May 12, 2019
