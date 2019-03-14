Cinsavich, Katherine Lieber, 96, of Henrico, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and John Lieber; and husband of more than 50 years, Andrew. She is survived by her children, Alan (Gloria), David (Anne), and Dr. Karen Rice (John); grandson, Alan-Lee; and several nieces and nephews.



Born in Floyd, NY, she escaped a life of poverty by leaving home at a young age, working hard, and obtaining a degree in dental hygiene. She worked on a federal fluoridation demonstration project before working in the private sector.



After retirement, she was a volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital for more than 25 years. She was a member of St. Hilda's Circle, Tri Club, Richmond Rose Society, and several bridge clubs.



A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or the Dementia Society of America.