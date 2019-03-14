"Richmond, VA" Obituaries
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA 23229
(804) 288-3013
Katherine Cinsavich
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave.
View Map
Katherine Lieber Cinsavich Obituary
Cinsavich, Katherine Lieber, 96, of Henrico, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and John Lieber; and husband of more than 50 years, Andrew. She is survived by her children, Alan (Gloria), David (Anne), and Dr. Karen Rice (John); grandson, Alan-Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

Born in Floyd, NY, she escaped a life of poverty by leaving home at a young age, working hard, and obtaining a degree in dental hygiene. She worked on a federal fluoridation demonstration project before working in the private sector.

After retirement, she was a volunteer at Henrico Doctors' Hospital for more than 25 years. She was a member of St. Hilda's Circle, Tri Club, Richmond Rose Society, and several bridge clubs.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church or the Dementia Society of America.
Published in Woody Funeral Home Parham on Mar. 14, 2019
