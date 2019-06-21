|
|
Kathryn was born on November 15, 1926 and passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Kathryn was a resident of Virginia at the time of passing.
Kathryn graduated from Hopewell High School in 1944 and from the UVA School of Nursing in 1947, she then returned to Hopewell after graduation and worked at Fort Lee's Kenner Army Hospital as a staff nurse.
A memorial service will be held, Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Cedarfield Chapel for the Cedarfield Community, 2300 Cedarfield Parkway Henrico, Virginia.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated on June 21, 2019