Bassett, Mary Kathryn Johnson 87 of Richmond crossed over on February 15,2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Samuel Walthall Johnson and Ogilvia Arrington Johnson of Bedford County, and her loving husband John Paul Bassett Sr. of Sharon, Conn. "Kitty" was born in Roanoke on April 21, 1931. She attended Ferrum junior college and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1954 with a degree in Home Economics. She was employed at the Virginia Tech extension service, Jack and Jill nursery school, and in retail furniture sales. Kitty enjoyed the family farm in Fincastle, the outdoors, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Kitty is survived by her loving children Nancy, John Jr., William and Susan Kish (Tom); and her beloved grandchildren Taylor, Catherine and Caroline Bassett, and Sarah Kish; and her sister Alice J. Sweeney of Galax, Virginia. Visitation will be at Woody Funeral Home, Parham Road Feb 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. with memorial service at 2 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family is deeply grateful to Dr. Robert T. Turner and Dr. Elke K. Friedman for their compassionate care and support.