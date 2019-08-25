Home

E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Katie May Potts


Katie May Potts Obituary
Katie was born on February 19, 1936 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard. Visitation at the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on August 28, 2019.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Petersburg/Colonial Heights SPCA.
Published in E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights on Aug. 25, 2019
